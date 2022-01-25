Bill advances setting comment time at school board meetings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's local school boards would have to set aside at least 15 minutes for public comments during regular meetings under a bill advanced by a House committee on Tuesday.

The legislation seeks to ensure that school board members hear feedback from parents and other residents, said Republican Rep. Regina Huff, the bill's lead sponsor. The measure cleared the House Education Committee and advances to the full House.

Most Kentucky school boards allow time for public comments, said Huff, the committee's chairwoman. The bill was prompted by frustration in some counties where parents felt they weren't given a chance to speak up at board meetings, Huff said.

Nationally, school board meetings have become increasingly contentious, stemming in part from a backlash against mask mandates and lessons about racism in U.S. history.

Democratic Rep. Lisa Willner, who voted to advance the bill, noted the “rowdy behavior” at some meetings. She asked if public comment periods could be shut down for security reasons.

Huff responded that the option to “shut something down” exists if there’s potential risk of injury but said she didn’t foresee such situations occurring.

Republican Rep. C. Ed Massey voted to advance the measure but expressed concerns about the legislature delving into “the autonomy of the local school boards, especially since we have done a lot of work to give them local control.”

The legislation is House Bill 121.

