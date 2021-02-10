Bill aims for North Dakota to legally recognize Juneteenth

South Dakota and Hawaii are the only other states that don’t have an official observance of Juneteenth, as either a state or ceremonial holiday.

Juneteenth marks the day on June 19, 1865, that Union soldiers told enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended and they were free. The Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in the South in 1863, but it was not enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War in 1865.

North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem both recognized June 19 in proclamations last year to commemorate the day, but for 2020 only.

South Dakota lawmakers also are considering a bill to legally recognize the holiday. The legislation already has passed the Senate and has been sent to the House for consideration.

Martin Luther King Day was added as an official North Dakota holiday in 1991. From 1987 until the adoption of the 1991 legislation, the third Monday in January was “designated” as MLK day, but it was not an official holiday.

It is not unusual for legislators to work on state holidays, and the Legislature itself has never observed the King holiday. They also have often met on Good Friday and Presidents Day while in session.