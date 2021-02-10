 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill aims for North Dakota to legally recognize Juneteenth
View Comments
AP

Bill aims for North Dakota to legally recognize Juneteenth

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A bipartisan bill in the North Dakota Legislature aims to recognize Juneteenth as a ceremonial holiday in the state.

North Dakota is only one of three states in the nation that does not legally recognize the June 19 holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. and is also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day.

The legislation, SB 2232, is sponsored by two longtime senators, Fargo Democrat Tim Mathern and Grand Forks Republican Raymon Holmberg. The pair backed successful legislation 30 years ago to recognize the third Monday in January as a state holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Mathern said he’s sponsoring the current bill in part to bring attention to “the experience of African Americans in our country.”

The Senate Government and Veterans Affairs committee has scheduled a hearing on the bill Thursday.

Although the legislation would make June 19 a state-recognized holiday, it would not be an official paid holiday for state employees. Mathern said the bill would unlikely pass in the Legislature if it included paid time off for state workers.

Holmberg said he would not have supported the bill if it did.

“I think we can still recognize this and be respectful without spending a lot of money,” said Holmberg, who heads the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee.

South Dakota and Hawaii are the only other states that don’t have an official observance of Juneteenth, as either a state or ceremonial holiday.

Juneteenth marks the day on June 19, 1865, that Union soldiers told enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended and they were free. The Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in the South in 1863, but it was not enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War in 1865.

North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem both recognized June 19 in proclamations last year to commemorate the day, but for 2020 only.

South Dakota lawmakers also are considering a bill to legally recognize the holiday. The legislation already has passed the Senate and has been sent to the House for consideration.

Martin Luther King Day was added as an official North Dakota holiday in 1991. From 1987 until the adoption of the 1991 legislation, the third Monday in January was “designated” as MLK day, but it was not an official holiday.

It is not unusual for legislators to work on state holidays, and the Legislature itself has never observed the King holiday. They also have often met on Good Friday and Presidents Day while in session.

Some North Dakota lawmakers have said in the past they were troubled by the Legislature’s decision to meet on the state holiday honoring slain civil rights leader.

None of the Legislature’s 141 members are Black. According census data, North Dakota’s African American population has more than tripled since 2010 to 25,000 but still makes up only about 3% of the overall population.

———

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Raymon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories February 10 P

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?
National Politics

Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate launches Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday, with lawyers for the former president insisting he is not guilty of inciting mob violence at the Capitol to overturn the election while prosecutors say he must be convicted of the “most grievous constitutional crime” even though he’s gone from the White House.

Biden treads carefully around Trump's combative trade policy
National Politics

Biden treads carefully around Trump's combative trade policy

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has wasted no time in dumping a batch of major Trump administration policies. He rejoined the Paris climate agreement. He ended a ban on travelers from mostly Muslim countries. He canceled the Keystone XL oil pipeline. He reversed a ban on transgender people serving in the military.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Senate Impeachment Trial of Former President Trump

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News