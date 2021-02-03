Bill aims to extend time for abuse victims to file claims

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Several adult victims of child sexual abuse appealed to lawmakers in emotional testimony Wednesday to back legislation that would give survivors more time to sue their alleged perpetrators for crimes that could date back decades.

The bipartisan legislation, HB 1382, would provide a two-year window to suspend the statute of limitations to file claims against alleged abusers or institutions that protected them.

“I appeal to you to bring justice to victims of child abuse in North Dakota,” West Fargo Republican Rep. Austen Schauer, the bill's sponsor, told the House Judiciary Committee, which took no immediate action.

Schauer said passing the legislation would send a message to child abusers that "your time of hiding has ended.”

Under the legislation, abuse victims could file claims for two years after after the bill's enactment date of Aug. 1, regardless of how long ago the incident is alleged to have happened.

Timothy Lennon, the president of Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, told the panel that child victims often don’t recover the traumatic memories of abuse until well into adulthood.

The memories, he said, can be “buried for decades.”