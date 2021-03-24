Bill aims to fix unemployment issues laid bare by pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Crystal Clifton, a former restaurant worker in southwest Virginia, waited 10 months for the state to review whether she was entitled to unemployment benefits.

Clifton, 55, says she applied last March, when coronavirus-related shutdowns first began impacting Virginia. She received benefits until May, when she declined her boss's request to return to work. She felt it was unsafe to go back because she has hypertension and stage two chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which make her vulnerable to the virus and almost incapable of breathing while wearing a mask to protect against it.

After The Associated Press questioned state officials about her case, Clifton got a message Wednesday from the Virginia Employment Commission telling her she should apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a program created last year by a federal relief bill.

“Why all the sudden when they've had all that information all this time?” said Clifton, who described being unable to apply for that program previously because her initial application for traditional benefits was in limbo.