Bill aims to make North Dakota Legislature meet annually

North Dakota is one of four states where the Legislature still meets every other year. The others are in Montana, Nevada, and Texas.

Republicans wield supermajority control in the North Dakota Legislature and hold every statewide office. The Legislature has defeated annual session measures more than two dozen times over the past 40 years.

Republican majority leaders say the idea of annual sessions has picked up momentum with the pandemic but they themselves don’t support the idea. The big reason for opposing it, they said, is that lawmakers serve part-time and the Legislature isn’t — and shouldn’t be — their primary occupation.

“I do still believe in having a citizen Legislature,” said House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, of Carrington.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner of Dickinson said the current session that started last month has been running smoothly, despite some challenges caused by the pandemic.

As it is now, lawmakers still may make many decisions between sessions, Wardner said. And a concern over Gov. Doug Burgum’s moves on the coronavirus pandemic have been addressed in two bills aiming to limit emergency or disaster declarations and allow the Legislature more oversight of the executive branch action.