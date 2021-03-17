Bill allowing civilian review of police misconduct advances

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's cities and towns could set up civilian boards to investigate excessive force by police under legislation an Assembly committee approved Wednesday.

The civilian review boards are in place in police departments around the country and have been at the heart of activists' efforts to curtail police violence for years in New Jersey.

But Wednesday's legislation advanced after an August ruling by the state Supreme Court on Newark's civilian review board, and it has taken on even greater urgency after last spring and summer's Black Lives Matter protests.

The legislation advanced after hours of testimony, with many community activists as well as the mayors of the state's three biggest cities and Plainfield all testifying in support.

“We believe that a (civilian review board) will protect the integrity of an investigation, protect both the police and the public, and will allow for the powerful disinfectant known as sunshine to penetrate the process so as to add an additional layer of protection and transparency," Plainfield Mayor Adrian Mapp said.