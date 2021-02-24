Bill allowing Kentucky AG to file protest charges advances

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Kentucky's attorney general would be authorized to file protest-related charges even if local prosecutors declined to do so, according to a bill advanced by a state House committee Wednesday.

The proposal follows a series of moves by GOP lawmakers to expand some of Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s authority in the state. Earlier this month, the state legislature handed Cameron the ability to regulate the state’s abortion clinics when they overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat.

Other legislation curtailing the governor's emergency COVID-19 restrictions requires the attorney general to sign off on the suspension of state law in an emergency. It is currently being debated in Kentucky's Supreme Court.

Ashanti Scott, the daughter of a Democratic member of the House Judiciary Committee, state Rep. Attica Scott, testified against the bill, recalling her arrest during demonstrations last summer.

Rep. Scott, her daughter, and other demonstrators were arrested by Louisville Metro Police in September as they were walking to a church that was providing refuge to protesters after curfew.

The protesters faced felony first-degree rioting, misdemeanor failure to disperse and misdemeanor unlawful assembly charges that were dismissed weeks later.