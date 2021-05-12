 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill allowing open carry with permit heads to SC gov's desk
0 comments
AP

Bill allowing open carry with permit heads to SC gov's desk

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina bill letting people with concealed weapons permits carry their guns in the open is heading to Gov. Henry McMaster's desk.

The House approved the bill 83-34 Wednesday, signing off changes made by the Senate to the bill.

The proposal allows so-called open carry of guns for people who undergo training and background checks to carry guns hidden under a jacket or other clothing.

The House originally passed the bill in March. Senators then made changes in their version, including eliminating a $50 permit fee and lowering the number of bullets that someone must fire at a target in an accuracy test to get a permit from 50 to 25 shots.

House members on Wednesday voted against an effort that would essentially remove the training and permit requirements from the bill. Though representatives approved such a bill last month, senators have not taken that proposal up.

South Carolina is one of only five states without so-called open carry, joining atypical partners such as California, Florida, Illinois and New York.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gas analysts say don't worry, but drivers still do

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays
National Politics

Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lurking beneath Facebook's decision on whether to continue Donald Trump's suspension from its platform is a far more complex and consequential question: Do the protections carved out for companies when the internet was in its infancy 25 years ago make sense when some of them have become global powerhouses with almost unlimited reach?

Red meat politics: GOP turns culture war into a food fight
National Politics

Red meat politics: GOP turns culture war into a food fight

  • Updated

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Conservatives last week gobbled up a false news story claiming President Joe Biden planned to ration red meat. Colorado Rep. Rep. Lauren Boebert suggested Biden “stay out of my kitchen.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted out a headline warning Biden was getting “Up in your grill.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News