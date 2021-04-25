Bill banning intentional balloon releases in Hawaii approved

HONOLULU (AP) — People in Hawaii will no longer be able to intentionally release balloons into the air under legislation aimed at protecting the environment and reducing waste, lawmakers said.

The bill passed a final reading in the House of Representatives on Thursday and is next headed to Democratic Gov. David Ige. If enacted into law, it would establish the strongest ban on balloon releases in the U.S.

People who violate the law would be fined $500 starting Jan. 1, 2023. Hot air balloons and balloons used for scientific purposes by a government entity would be exempt.

The bill was introduced by Democratic House Speaker Scott Saiki at the request of the nonprofit organization Beach Environmental Awareness Campaign Hawaii. It passed both the House and Senate chambers, before being approved by state legislators on Tuesday, KITV-TV reported.