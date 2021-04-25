 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill banning intentional balloon releases in Hawaii approved
0 comments
AP

Bill banning intentional balloon releases in Hawaii approved

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HONOLULU (AP) — People in Hawaii will no longer be able to intentionally release balloons into the air under legislation aimed at protecting the environment and reducing waste, lawmakers said.

The bill passed a final reading in the House of Representatives on Thursday and is next headed to Democratic Gov. David Ige. If enacted into law, it would establish the strongest ban on balloon releases in the U.S.

People who violate the law would be fined $500 starting Jan. 1, 2023. Hot air balloons and balloons used for scientific purposes by a government entity would be exempt.

The bill was introduced by Democratic House Speaker Scott Saiki at the request of the nonprofit organization Beach Environmental Awareness Campaign Hawaii. It passed both the House and Senate chambers, before being approved by state legislators on Tuesday, KITV-TV reported.

“When people release them (balloons), it’s actually a form of littering,” said Suzanne Frazer, president of the Beach Environmental Awareness Campaign. “That balloon is going to go up into the sky and then burst into a pattern called a brittle fracture and that causes the balloon to shred into tentacle-like pieces.”

Frazer argued that the balloons can kill marine animals and birds through strangulation and accidental swallowing.

“I think education plays the biggest role in this law. I’m sure that people — when they’re celebrating and commemorating — are not really wanting to harm any animals,” she told Hawaii Public Radio. “I think that if we can raise awareness about this, people will choose not to do it anymore.”

A number of states have passed similar laws related to balloon releases including California, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Tennessee and Virginia, West Hawaii Today reported. Numerous cities and counties also prohibit the release of balloons.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morningside defeats Baker game highlights

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
National Politics

White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand for the shots. The moves came as Biden celebrated reaching his latest goal of administering 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office.

+15
Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit
National Politics

Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — World leaders shared tales of climate-friendly breakthroughs — and feverish quests for more — to close President Joe Biden's virtual global climate summit on Friday, from Kenyans abandoning kerosene lanterns for solar to Israeli start-ups straining for more efficient storage batteries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News