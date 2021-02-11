Bill banning trans athletes in girls sports advances in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender athletes would be barred from playing on girls’ sports teams under a bill that advanced Thursday in Utah, one of more than a dozen states considering similar measures that opponents say would harm trans teenagers.

The lawmaker sponsoring the measure, Republican Rep. Kera Birkeland, said it would ensure fairness in women’s sports by making sure female athletes aren’t competing against those identified as male at birth.

Opponents, though, say it would discriminate against students who are told they can’t play with their peers.

“I don’t believe that the representative’s intent is to harm transgender students, but the impact most definitely will,” said Troy Williams with Equality Utah, the Deseret News reported.

Birkeland, a girls' basketball coach, responded that her bill isn’t aimed at excluding teenagers from sports.