 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill before Mills would fine anyone releasing many balloons
0 Comments
AP

Bill before Mills would fine anyone releasing many balloons

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine legislators have passed a bill banning the intentional release of many balloons. The measure now awaits the signature of Gov. Janet Mills.

Out of concern for balloons' impact on the environment, the bill would create a fine for anyone who releases a large number of balloons on purpose, the Sun Journal reported on Tuesday.

“It’s time to define intentional balloon releases as an act of littering so that people know how they are affecting the marine ecosystem,” Rep. Genevieve McDonald said when she introduced the bill, which was adopted earlier this month.

First-time offenders who release between 16 and 24 balloons would be fined between $100 and $500, if Mills signs the proposal into law. Anyone who releases more than 24 balloons would face a fine of at least $500.

The bill is not intended to punish the accidental release of a balloon by a child or someone else, the newspaper reported. It also exempts the release of balloons for scientific or meteorological purposes.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Sun Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case
National Politics

Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday the NCAA can’t limit education-related benefits — like computers and paid internships — that colleges can offer their sports stars, a victory for athletes that could help open the door to further easing in the decades-old fight over paying student-athletes.

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats' voting bill
National Politics

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats' voting bill

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin is proposing an extensive list of changes to his party's sweeping elections and voting bill, raising hopes among Democrats that they could unite behind the legislation even if the measure is nearly certain to be blocked by Republicans in a showdown Senate vote next week.

+13
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown
National Politics

GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ expansive elections and voting bill headed for all but certain rejection late Tuesday in a key Senate test vote, providing a dramatic example of Republicans’ use of the filibuster to block legislation and forcing hard questions for Democrats over next steps.

Iran's election unsettles Biden's hope for a nuclear deal
National Politics

Iran's election unsettles Biden's hope for a nuclear deal

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration officials are insisting that the election of a hard-liner as Iran’s president won’t affect prospects for reviving the faltering 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran. But there are already signs that their goal of locking in a deal just got tougher.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News