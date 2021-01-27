Bill calls for background checks for renting guns at ranges

When 21-year-old Jon-Christian Carroll went to the Green Top Shooting Range on July 8, he was able to rent a rifle without a background check. The same was true on July 13, when 27-year-old Arron Prude went to the shooting range.

“Over the course of five minutes, my son turned an assault rifle on himself four times. No one at the facility noticed,” Carroll's father, Bradley Carroll, testified during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday.

Carroll said in an interview that his son had been committed to mental health facilities three times during the previous year due to erratic behavior and paranoia. He said he and his wife, Amy, did everything they could to help him, including asking law enforcement to intervene and taking out an emergency custody order to take away a gun he was able to buy in 2019.

“At that point, we thought he will never be able to (again) buy a gun to commit suicide; we can focus on his treatment,” Bradley Carroll said.

About six months later, he went to the shooting range, rented a gun and shot himself.

Opponents say the legislation would not be effective and would require additional funding for state police to conduct background checks for gun rentals.