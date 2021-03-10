Bill calls for mental health workers in elementary schools

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A bill mandating that elementary schools in Delaware be staffed with counselors, social workers and psychologists is headed to the House floor for a vote.

The House Education Committee voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to release the bill for consideration by the full House.

Supporters of the bill say mental health disorders are the most common health problem for school-aged children, and that half of lifetime mental health illnesses begin by age 14.

Supporters also say the coronavirus epidemic has exacerbated mental health issues among young students.

According to lawmakers, almost 90% of elementary schools in Delaware do not employ a social worker, and the ratios of students to school counselors and school psychologists far exceed best practices.

The bill calls for one full-time counselor or social worker for every 250 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, and one full-time psychologist or licensed mental health therapist for every 700 students.

Based on the November 2020 enrollment numbers, the bill authorizes 241 counselors or social workers and 86 psychologists. The estimated cost for the first year is about $23.9 million in state funds and $8.9 million local funds in fiscal 2022.

The bill echoes a similar measure that cleared the education committee in 2019 but stalled in the appropriations committee.

