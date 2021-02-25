Bill continuing early in-person voting clears House panel

“I don’t believe in two- and three-week-long elections outside of a pandemic, but a few days makes a big difference in people’s lives, especially a Saturday, which is great for working people,” Adams said.

Adams worked out last year's pandemic-related election rules with Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Montgomery County Clerk Chris Cockrell told the House committee that thousands of people in his county took advantage of early voting last year.

“The best comment and the one that was repeated the most was: ‘Let’s do this again,’” he said.

The original bill allowed four days of early in-person voting but was trimmed to three days by the committee. The reduction was made because of costs related to early voting, the panel was told.

Kate Miller, advocacy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, praised the bill for “building on the momentum” of the 2020 election, when Kentucky had surging voter participation. But she urged lawmakers to “take an even bigger step forward.”

She called for longer polling hours and noted dozens of states allow no-excuse absentee voting.