Bill could lessen severity of traffic violations in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A new Vermont bill could potentially lessen the severity of some traffic violations from primary offenses to secondary offenses, aiming to fix racial inequities in traffic stops in the state.

The offenses could include certain vehicle and pedestrian violations like a broken taillight, items hanging from a review mirror or jaywalking, WCAX-TV reported Thursday.

Traffic data from 2020 showed that Black drivers are three times more likely to be searched at a traffic stop than white drivers, the news station reported.

Rep. Hal Colston of Winooski said the bill would be beneficial to both people of color and law enforcement.

