Bill curbing governor's emergency powers advances Senate

Senators contended they’ve been shut out of conversations about how to respond to emergency situations, and said the legislation wouldn’t impede how the state responds to emergencies, but instead would involve lawmakers in decision-making.

The Senate Rules Committee dialed back the plan earlier this month, removing provisions from the legislation that would have allowed local units of government to adopt less stringent public safety guidelines than those contained in the governor’s executive orders.

A total prohibition on emergency restrictions applying to religious worship was also deleted. That provision would have allowed churches to hold in-person services of any size, with no mandatory physical or material protections.

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said Senate and House leaders had been working to reach agreement on the proposal so that once it is approved by the Senate the House could vote on its passage.

“I would expect and hope that they’ll be able to concur on the changes that we have and so we could see that moving off to the governor,” Bray said.