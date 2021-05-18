Bill declaring racism a public health crisis clears Senate

“If you look at individual disease-by-disease pattern, you actually have a clear understanding that there is a problem that we have and we need to address it,” Anwar said.

A new study of the recruitment and retention of minority health care workers is included in the bill, as well as a provision that requires state agencies, boards and commission to collect demographic data concerning race. Also, Connecticut hospitals will be required to include implicit bias training as part of their staff training and working group will be created to improve breast cancer awareness and prevention, especially within communities of color.

Additionally, the state Department of Public Health is required to study Connecticut's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some Republican senators questioned why that agency, which handled much of the state's pandemic response, would be the one responsible for such a review. The GOP members proposed an amendment, requiring a third party to conduct the study, but it failed.

The bill also creates a new gun violence intervention and prevention advisory committee that will coordinate various groups, including community outreach organizations and victim service providers, to work on a plan to reduce street-level gun violence in the state. The provision comes in the wake of a spate of urban shootings, including the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy in Hartford in April. Randell Jones was in a parked car with his mother, other relatives and a male passenger in the city’s North End when another vehicle pulled next to them and someone opened fire.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.