 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Bill establishing early voting moves forward in SC House

  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would establish no-excuse early voting is moving forward in the South Carolina House.

A panel of representatives on Tuesday made tweaks to the proposal, sponsored by House Speaker Jay Lucas and backed by about 50 other Republican House members, that would make early in-person voting permanent for two weeks before an election.

Some of those changes include removing a rule that required polling places in each county be at least 10 miles (16 kilometers) apart, instead letting local election officials choose voting locations while considering geography, population and accessibility.

Lawmakers also changed a requirement that people applying for an absentee mail-in ballot provide an identification number from a photo ID. Instead, voters could use the last four digits of their Social Security number.

People are also reading…

Courts and the state legislature temporarily adjusted voting rules in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing all voters to vote absentee. More than 1.3 million South Carolinians cast absentee ballots, both in person and by mail, during the general election that year, setting a state record for advance voting.

South Carolina law currently lets people vote absentee, either in person or by mail, ahead of an election if they have an allowable reason such as being physically disabled or 65 or older.

The full House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to take up the legislation Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Convoys of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems rumbled along snow-covered roads as part of the maneuvers.

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine. But U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. had not verified Russia’s claim and that an invasion was still a distinct possibility.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

BERLIN (AP) — Diplomatic efforts to head off what U.S. officials have warned could be an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine entered a new round on Monday. Russia's top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks and Germany's chancellor met the Ukrainian president.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Emergency crews lift minivan to safety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News