Bill for in-state Legacy Fund investing gets wide support

In 2010, North Dakota voters endorsed a constitutional amendment that requires setting aside 30% of state tax revenues on oil and natural gas production in the Legacy Fund, which is now valued at about $8 billion. It’s expected to earn about $500 million in the next two-year budget cycle.

The most recent deposit into the fund was about $30 million in December.

Under the proposed legislation, earnings from investments would be used to establish a revolving loan fund. Loans from the fund would have an interest rate of less than 2%. They would be administered by the state-owned Bank of North Dakota for projects such as flood protection and water systems. Cities, counties and other political subdivisions would be eligible for loans.

A decade ago, revenue from the fund was parked mostly in short-term, low-risk and low-return U.S bonds that were guaranteed by government agencies. But annual earnings from the fund barely kept pace with inflation.

The State Investment Board now invests the Legacy Fund money internationally in a broad range of assets, including stocks, bonds and real estate, averaging a return of about 6%.

