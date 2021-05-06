Bill for limited Missouri school voucher program passes

Critics of school voucher programs have said they funnel money away from public schools by drawing students out of those districts, leading to a drop in attendance and consequently a drop in funding.

The bill “crosses an important line” by allowing taxpayer dollars to go to private schools and homeschool, Missouri School Boards’ Association Executive Director Melissa Randol said in a statement.

“I would encourage any communities upset with this legislation to take a hard look at the Republicans they send to Jefferson City,” Senate Democratic Minority Leader John Rizzo said in a statement.

Only K-12 students in the state’s largest cities — those with at least 30,000 residents — would be able to get the scholarships. That includes St. Louis, Kansas City and many of their suburbs. It also covers Springfield and Columbia.

The program also would be limited to students with disabilities on individual education plans and children from low-income families.

Tax credits for the vouchers would be capped at $50 million per year and could ramp up with inflation to as much as $75 million per year.