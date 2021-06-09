Bill moving up absentee deadline in NC clears Senate panel

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mail-in absentee ballots in North Carolina would have to be received by the day of the election, under a Republican-backed bill that cleared a divided Senate committee on Wednesday.

Current law says ballot envelopes must be postmarked by the election date and received within three days to be counted. That window got extended to nine days in 2020 only as the result of a legal settlement between the State Board of Elections and a union-affiliated group who argued more time was needed due to COVID-19 and mail delays.

Republicans still miffed about that settlement say setting the receipt deadline at 5 p.m. on Election Day or on the statewide primary election date will improve the public's confidence in election results. The uncertainty about outstanding mail-in ballots can prevent the media from declaring electoral outcomes when races are close, bill supporters have said.

“Every day that passes after Election Day with uncertainty just causes distrust in the process. Every day without a declared winner breeds suspicious theories in people’s minds,” GOP Sen. Warren Daniel of Burke County told the election law committee. “But at least requiring all the votes to be in on Election Day helps to minimize the delay in declaring winners, and for the most part helps wrap up the process quickly.”