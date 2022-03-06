 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Bill on rehiring fired cops divides lawmakers, police union

  • 0

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Public safety advocates and the state’s largest police union are at odds over a proposed bill to toughen an existing law preventing officers who were fired for malfeasance or serious misconduct, as well as those who quit or retire while under investigation, from being hired by another department.

The current law defines serious misconduct as improper or illegal action by an officer including fabricating evidence, repeated use of excessive force, accepting a bribe or being convicted of a felony.

The bill being considered in the senate widens that definition to include discrimination, failing to stop the use of force by an officer that was later found to be unjustifiable, and intimidation or harassment.

In testimony last week before the legislature's public safety committee, Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella said the department supports the bill.

Brian Anderson, legislative director for Council 4 AFSCME’s public safety chapter, which represents 2,000 police officers, said he was opposed to making the requirements even stricter, calling it “overkill," the Hartford Courant reported.

People are also reading…

“It has been made easier to fire a police officer. It has been made extremely difficult for an officer who made a mistake, albeit serious, to rehabilitate him or herself,” Anderson said. “At what point is there overkill in monitoring, disciplining or calling into question the overall character of police officers?"

The bill also would give police officers a hearing to determine whether they were exonerated or if the conduct was considered malfeasance or serious misconduct. Malfeasance could be considered abuse of sick time, for example, while serious misconduct can encompass criminal behavior.

Rep. Greg Howard, a Republican who's also a Stonington police officer, said there currently isn't a way for officers fired for lesser offenses to appeal decertification.

State Victim Advocate Natasha M. Pierre told the committee said the proposed legislation would make sure an officer found guilty of serious misconduct or under investigation wouldn't be able to “simply go to the next town” and be hired again, the Courant reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

Attorney hired to investigate ex-Nebraska senator's behavior

Attorney hired to investigate ex-Nebraska senator's behavior

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have hired an outside attorney to investigate the behavior of a former state senator who photographed an aide without her knowledge, and the findings will be released to the public by mid-April, a state senator said Tuesday.

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

BERLIN (AP) — Valery Gergiev has been fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic because of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for not rejecting the invasion of Ukraine, the German city's mayor said Tuesday.

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.

White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination

White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing intense pushback from all corners of Washington after calling for the Russian people to end the Ukraine war by assassinating President Vladimir Putin. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that it is “not the position of the United States government.”

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA star Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News