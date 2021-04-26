Bill passes to stop executions of intellectually disabled

Payne was sentenced to death in a Memphis court for the 1987 stabbing deaths of Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter, Lacie Jo. Christopher’s son, Nicholas, who was 3 at the time, also was stabbed but survived. Payne, who is Black, told police he was at Christopher’s apartment building to meet his girlfriend when heard the victims, who were white, and tried to help them. He said he panicked when he saw a white policeman and ran away.

Payne was scheduled to die last December, but the execution was delayed after Lee granted him a rare, temporary reprieve. The stay on his execution expired earlier this month, but the state Supreme Court has not set a new execution date yet.

In the interim, Payne's attorneys hoped that the General Assembly would pass the proposal. Kelley Henry, Payne's lead public defender, said the bill's passage shows “how our three branches of government are supposed to work together.”

“The Tennessee Supreme Court urged the Legislature to patch a hole in Tennessee law that prevented people with intellectual disability from accessing the courts to press their claim that their execution is barred by the Tennessee and United States constitutions," Henry said in a statement. "Our legislature answered that call.”