Bill proposes separate, elevated state agency for children

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine lawmaker wants to make the state agency that serves children a separate, cabinet-level department.

Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, introduced a bill that would remove the Office of Children and Family Services from the Department of Health and Human Services and make it a separate agency with a commissioner nominated by the governor and approved by the state Senate, the Portland Press Herald reported on Tuesday.

Speaking on Tuesday before the senate Health and Human Services Committee, which is considering several bills this week related to child protection, Diamond said DHHS, "is so large and complex and has so many serious challenges that it cannot properly oversee the many needs of the OCFS, at least to the level required to fully protect children in their care.”

The director of the department’s Office of Child and Family Services, Todd Landry, opposed the move in a letter.

“While the structure this bill proposes would likely bring more attention to the vital activities related to child and family services, the costs and drawbacks outweigh any benefits that might be derived from this change,” Landry wrote, according to the newspaper.