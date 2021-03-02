Bill purging Arizona early voting list clears Senate

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in the Arizona Senate voted Tuesday to purge people from the permanent early voting list if they skip two consecutive election cycles, advancing one of several proposed mail-voting changes after Democratic President Joe Biden's narrow victory in the state last year.

Sen. Rebecca Rios, the Democratic leader, said the bills targeting voting are “sore loser legislation” promoted by Republicans after the GOP lost the presidential race and two U.S. Senate seats in Arizona.

“We should want as many people as are eligible to vote,” Rios said. “We should remove obstacles instead of placing them. But I get it. If you’re not winning at the game, what do you do? You change the rules.”

Sen. J.D. Mesnard of Chandler said Rios mischaracterized the motives of Republicans.

“My motive is one of cost to the taxpayers," Mesnard said. “My motive is also not wanting ballots sent out when apparently there’s no one on the other end interested in receiving it.”