Bill raising juvenile prosecution age in NC gets final OK

Instead, 8- and 9-year-olds who commit the most severe felonies would still have their cases adjudicated in juvenile court before a judge, who could require more intensive treatment and even probation. Repeat offenders of any crime or infraction at this age also would automatically be treated as delinquent.

Those 8- and 9-year-olds who commit largely nonviolent felonies and any misdemeanor would avoid court but could receive as much as nine months of counseling.

Legislators who backed raising the age of delinquency to 10 say younger children lack the intellectual capacity to understand the juvenile court proceedings and assist in their defense. Advocates for a higher age tell stories of young kids drawing in coloring books in a courtroom awaiting adjudication.

More than 2,100 complaints were filed against nearly 1,150 youth under 10 during the three fiscal years from 2016 to 2019, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Ultimately 54 who went before a judge were found responsible for the actions in those complaints.

The final proposal, however, may have nearly the same numerical outcome as an outright under-10 ban.