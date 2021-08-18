Bill repealing NC pistol purchase permit heading to governor

State law requires sheriffs to tell permit applicants within 14 days whether a permit will be granted or denied. Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden’s office currently has almost 5,300 applications in hand and is working on those received in April, according to the sheriff's web site.

Sen. Ralph Hise, a Mitchell County Republican, accused sheriffs in large urban areas of intentionally slowing down the process to the point that it was denying citizens their constitutional right to bear arms.

Becky Ceartas with North Carolinians Against Gun Violence, speaking at a virtual news conference earlier Wednesday, said the solution to backlogs is to provide more resources to local sheriffs to process applications — not to do away with the system all together.

Wake Sheriff Gerald Baker, who also spoke at the news conference, doesn’t agree with his association’s position. He said law enforcement should do what it can to keep weapons out of the hands of bad actors during a time of rising crime.

“Everyone has a right to bear arms,” Baker said, “but we’ve got to realize that and agree that we’ve got to make it tougher to lawfully own” a weapon.