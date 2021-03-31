Bill requiring police lessons for Georgia drivers fails

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill that would have required new Georgia drivers to receive training on how to interact with law enforcement as part of driver education courses failed to gain enough support to pass the state Senate late Wednesday evening.

The measure passed the state House 98-72. But it got voted down 23-26 in the state Senate after the House added a provision that would allow local governments and law enforcement agencies to sign contracts for speed cameras in school zones.

During debate in the House earlier Wednesday, Democrats argued that the bill implicitly blames drivers for how they are treated by police and did nothing to address racial disparities after the high-profile killings of Black Americans at the hands of police.

Senate Bill 115 would have directed the Georgia Department of Public Safety to develop a curriculum to educate drivers on “best practices” when interacting with police during a traffic stop.

“The sole purpose of Senate Bill 115 is to protect our families, our citizens and our officers through education, to teach them what those expectations should be," said Republican state Rep. Martin Momtahan of Dallas.