Bill requiring state permit to buy handgun clears committee

An attorney for House Democrats did not dispute Spiegelman’s reading of the bill.

“There may be an intent that that is different, but that is what it says,” said attorney Natalie Woloshin.

Supporters of the bill argue that it will help reduce the number of gun homicides and suicides in Delaware and make it more difficult for people to make illegal “straw purchases” of handguns on behalf of those prohibited by law from possessing them.

Democratic Attorney General Kathleen Jennings, an advocate for stricter gun laws, told committee members that she believes the bill “will be “transformative in terms of violence in this state.”

Jennings said permit to purchase laws, which are in place in only nine others states and the District of Columbia, have been proven to “dramatically reduce gun deaths.”

Jennings, like many other supporters of the bill, have pointed to a study indicating that Connecticut’s firearm homicide rate was 40% lower in 2005 than it was in 1995, when that state enacted one of the nation’s first permit bills.