Bill requiring tribes’ recognition passes through committees

State recognition is an important part of a long journey of healing and restoration, supporters say.

“We have so many tribes who have so many smart people,” said Tanana Chiefs Conference General Counsel Natasha Singh, Koyukon Athabascan. “We’ve done so much without state recognition that with state recognition, we’re going to just do awesome.”

Critics in the past have said the bill is largely symbolic and questioned the need for a state law rather than a resolution or citation. They also voiced concerns that it might limit state or federal jurisdiction, though the measure was later amended to explicitly say it wouldn't.

Besides Zulkosky, the main sponsor, House Bill 123 has 11 co-sponsors: eight Democrats, two independents and a Republican. It has passed out of the House Tribal Affairs and State Affairs committees and is awaiting a possible vote on the House floor. The Legislature is targeting to adjourn May 19.

When asked whether Gov. Mike Dunleavy would sign the bill if the Legislature adopts it, a spokesperson said the governor has a policy of not commenting on legislation until it completes the legislative process and arrives at his office.

