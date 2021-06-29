Bill revising use-of-force standard gets final approval

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The state House on Tuesday gave final approval to legislation revising the standard under which the use of force, whether lethal or nonlethal, is justified under Delaware law.

Under current law, the use of deadly force by a police officer, or anyone else, is justified if the person believes it is necessary to protect himself or others from death, serious physical injury, rape or kidnapping.

The bill approved Tuesday requires that such a belief must be “reasonable.”

Supporters of the bill have said Delaware is one of only three states, along with Tennessee and Arizona, in which the law allows police officers to use deadly force whenever they believe it to be justified, regardless of whether such a belief is reasonable.

“Today Delaware is ready to fix one of America’s weakest use-of-force laws, period,” Democratic Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement issued after Tuesday’s vote.

“If anything should be objective and reasonable, it should be the line that allows one person to take another’s life. The words ‘I thought’ should not be an automatic get-out-of-jail-free card for any defendant,” Jennings added.