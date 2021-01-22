Bill seeks to ease limits on North Dakota's 'castle' law

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Far-right members of the North Dakota Legislature are taking another shot at easing restrictions on citizens' right to use deadly force in self-defense.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. Jeff Magrum, would allow someone to use deadly force without retreating in certain circumstances.

The proposal to remove the so-called “duty to retreat” provision is the latest attempt by conservative lawmakers to modify the state’s “castle law,” which allows a person to stand their ground and use whatever force necessary to protect themselves or their home.

At least 25 states have laws saying there is no duty to retreat before using deadly force against an attacker, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Magrum, a plumber and rancher from Hazelton, said North Dakota citizens are pushing for the state to be added to the list.

“The public wants this,” Magrum said.

Eight House members and four Senators have signed on the bill. A hearing in the House Judiciary Committee is scheduled Monday on the legislation, HB 1193. Four of the measure’s sponsors sit on the 14-member panel.