Bill shielding businesses from COVID lawsuits becomes law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor stood aside and let a bill become law that protects an array of businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits. But he warned Monday that the measure is likely to draw a court challenge.

The measure, backed by business interests, became law this past weekend without Gov. Andy Beshear's signature. A veto would have killed the bill since the legislative session has ended.

The Democratic governor pointed to the efforts of Republican House Speaker David Osborne to allay concerns about the bill as a reason he allowed it to become law.

“He actively worked with those that would have typically opposed this type of law and significantly narrowed it,” Beshear said at a news conference.

Beshear, a former state attorney general, said that despite the last-minute changes, the new law is likely to be challenged on constitutional issues.

“Now do I think there will be a court challenge? Yes. Do I think the law now could be potentially thrown out in a court challenge? Yes. But I do believe, especially on the House side, there was a real effort to hear voices on both sides and to try to get the law into a better place. And I did want to recognize that, knowing the rest of this will ultimately play out in the court system,” Beshear said.