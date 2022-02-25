 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Bill shielding information about officials clears Senate

  • 0

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate passed a bill Friday to block the release of personal information about judges, prosecutors, police officers and other officials, who could sue over the disclosure of those details.

Supporters portrayed the measure as a personal-protection safeguard for officials involved in the criminal justice system by shielding the release of home addresses, phone numbers and employment or school locations. The bill also would apply to the officials' spouses, children and parents.

“This is our show of support for the safety of all these people," said Republican Sen. Wil Schroder.

Media and open government advocates say the bill would weaken the state's open records law. Information protected by the bill would include such things as property tax records.

“It will impede the public’s longstanding right of access to public records by chilling public agencies in the discharge of their open records duties,” Amye Bensenhaver, co-director of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition, said Friday in an email statement.

People are also reading…

The measure won Senate passage on a 24-8 vote, advancing to the House.

Republican Sen. Danny Carroll, the bill's sponsor, pointed to national statistics reflecting increased threats against judges and violence against police officers as justification for the bill.

“You only have to look around the world today to see the need for this,” he said.

Democratic Sen. Robin Webb said information being shielded by the bill is readily available online.

“I think this is kind of a false sense of security and it’s not going to do what people are wanting it to do,” she said in opposing the bill.

The bill would apply to broad range of current and retired officials, including judges, prosecutors, police officers and corrections officers, as well as their immediate families.

If Senate Bill 63 becomes law, public agencies could not release the “personally identifiable information” if those officials requested the protection. That would include records disclosing birth, marriage, property ownership and vehicle registration records as well as email addresses. It includes a provision that would allow judges to order the disclosure of otherwise-exempt information.

The bill would allow officials or their immediate family members to file a lawsuit if the information is disclosed. They could sue someone for spreading the information if they believe it was done to intimidate or harass them or was in response to a decision or intended to influence a future action. It also would apply if they have a reasonable fear of injury or harm to their property.

During a committee hearing on the bill, media advocates expressed concerns that the term “personally identifiable information” was defined too vaguely. The committee was told news organizations are unlikely to publish an official's date of birth, but reporters use such information to make sure they have the right person for stories and not someone else sharing the same name.

Also on Friday, the Senate passed a bill that would allow school districts to set aside time for children to eat breakfast if they are late to school. The measure, sponsored by Republican Sen. Jason Howell, cleared the Senate on a 32-1 vote and goes to the House.

It would be up to school district superintendents to decide whether to allow up to 15 minutes for late-arriving children to eat breakfast during instructional time. The goal is to ensure that more students on free and reduced meals can eat breakfast, the bill's supporters said.

Children can arrive late to school because of bus delays, traffic jams, inclement weather, a flat tire or many other reasons, supporters said.

In praising Senate Bill 151, Democratic Sen. Reggie Thomas said if "we want our children to be put in the best position to receive the best education possible, we ought to feed them.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

MUNICH (AP) — Acknowledging “the real possibility of war,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions as increasingly dire signs suggest Russia's Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion of Ukraine.

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has been quietly laying the groundwork to release prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay detention center and at least move closer to being able to shut it down. A review board that includes military and intelligence officials has now determined more than half of the 39 men held indefinitely without charge at the U.S. base in Cuba can now be safely released to their homelands or sent to another country. Decisions about several of these prisoners, including some denied under previous reviews, have come in recent weeks as the administration faced criticism from human rights groups for not doing more to close Guantanamo, releasing only a single prisoner over the past year.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

Watch Now: Related Video

J&J, distributors finalize $26B opioid settlement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News