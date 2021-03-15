Bill targets emergency declarations that hamper businesses

If any of those things happen, according to the proposed law, the disaster emergency or health order would immediately be terminated.

“This bill has a definite and distinct whiff of freedom to it,” said Republican Rep. Randy Armstrong in arguing in favor of the bill.

Emergency declarations issued by an Idaho governor are needed to bring in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds. The funds stop when the emergency declarations are terminated.

“I could see many really common-sense precautions that would have to be taken in an emergency,” said Democratic House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel. “If there are raging forest fires, floods, nuclear waste fallout — any number of things that would make a region unsafe to be in and operate in. A necessary corollary of that is that you’d probably have to close the businesses in that area just as a matter of basic public safety.”

Republicans in the House and Senate have put forward some 25 pieces of legislation aimed at trimming a governor's authority while increasing the Legislature's authority. Most have died but some others are moving ahead.

The business bill of rights bill is one of less than a handful that has cleared either the House or Senate.

