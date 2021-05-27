Bill that expunges past records of 300,000 heads to governor

Republican lawmakers, joined by a handful of Democrats in the Democratic controlled chamber, attempted to strip some of the crimes from the bill where a person’s conviction records would be erased. Each effort to amend the bill, however, narrowly failed.

Under the legislation, eligible misdemeanors and felonies would be automatically erased after someone’s sentence has been completed and if they have not been convicted of any additional crimes for seven to 10 years, depending on whether they’re trying to get a misdemeanor or felony expunged. Convictions that occurred on or after Jan. 1, 2000 would be affected. Anyone convicted of offenses prior to that date would have to petition to have their offenses erased.

Also, it would ban discrimination against people with erased criminal history in several areas, including employment, housing, credit, higher education, and insurance.

“Too many of the people who have served time seemingly serve time for the rest of their lives,” said Rep. Brandon McGee, D-Hartford, who spoke of his late father who had struggled with finding a job after being incarcerated multiple times for drug-related offenses because of the “life-term sentence that he could not avoid.”