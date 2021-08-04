 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill tightening NC sheriff candidate rejection gets final OK
0 Comments
AP

Bill tightening NC sheriff candidate rejection gets final OK

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina legislature has agreed that people convicted of a felony can't run for sheriff even if that crime has been formally removed from their criminal records.

The House voted 71-39 on Wednesday to accept Senate changes to a measure that clarifies how to implement a 2010 addition to North Carolina's constitution barring convicted felons from running for sheriff.

Criminal offenders have been able to get some felonies removed from their records for a decade.

The bill heading now to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's desk says a sheriff's candidate must turn in a form to election officials that confirms the person has no felonies on their current or expunged records.

The bill surfaced previously after local officials agreed in 2018 that former Davidson County Sheriff Gerald Hege could run for his old job again. Hege had pleaded guilty to felony obstruction charges in 2004, but got them removed from his record. Hege lost in the primary.

Democratic Rep. Joe John of Wake County urged colleagues to instead send the measure to a negotiating committee with the Senate. John said it was important that some people who get in legal trouble at an early age and turn their lives around get a second chance to serve.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Judge Duane Hoffmeyer reflects on career

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Pelosi, Democrats call on Biden to extend eviction ban
National Politics

Pelosi, Democrats call on Biden to extend eviction ban

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democratic leaders on Sunday called on the Biden administration to immediately extend the nation's eviction moratorium, calling it a “moral imperative” to prevent Americans from being put out of their homes during a COVID-19 surge.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News