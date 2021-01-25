Bill to add Virginia appeals court judges draws GOP protests

“While the advocates of this bill believe it is a wonderful policy, but once again, it is absolutely devoid of the financial implications,” said Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment. The committee sent the bill to the Finance Committee.

Herring said the proposal to expand the court is supported by numerous groups, including the Virginia Bar Association and the Judicial Council of Virginia, a group of judges, lawyers and state lawmakers. She also pointed out that most of the judges who currently sit on the court were elected by Republican-controlled legislatures. Virginia is one of only two states where the legislature elects judges.

“I’m sorry they are making this a political issue. This is about access for everybody to our judicial system," Herring said.

Democratic Sen. Scott Surovell, an attorney, said expanding the jurisdiction of the Court of Appeals will improve oversight of lower court judges.

“Judges are human beings and they make mistakes. Right now, if a judge makes a mistake in anything but divorce cases, it's difficult to get that mistake corrected," he said.

But some Republicans believe allowing the Democratic-controlled legislature to add four to six judges all at once is unfair.

Del. Kirk Cox, a former House Speaker who is now seeking the GOP gubernatorial nomination, said he recognizes that additional capacity may be needed at the Court of Appeals. But in a statement released by his campaign last month, Cox said any new judges should be staggered over a period of time and appointed by a “nonpartisan merit-based selection committee to ensure this does not become a partisan attempt to remake our well-respected Court of Appeals.”

