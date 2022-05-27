 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Bill to aid those convicted by non-unanimous juries shelved

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Legislation providing a possible path to freedom for people convicted of felonies by non-unanimous Louisiana juries has been shelved for the current legislative session.

The bill would have allowed those convicted by non-unanimous juries to apply for a review by a five-member board appointed by the governor. The board would decide whether the applicant should become eligible for parole. But The Advocate reports that Democratic Rep. Randal L. Gaines withdrew his measure Thursday because of disagreements on whether the board's decision had to be unanimous.

District attorneys raised safety concerns in insisting that a unanimous board vote should be needed in cases involving convictions for violent crimes such as murder or aggravated rape.

“We need to reassure victims and survivors of the integrity and finality of the crimes against the community," Loren Lampert, executive director of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association, told the newspaper.

Gaines, a Laplace lawyer, had argued that no court in the federal or state system requires a unanimous vote of its panels of judges to decide an appeal.

“I understand their concerns,” Gaines said. “But the inconsistency; you can’t have an equitable system if it requires a unanimous vote to remedy a wrongful conviction from a non-unanimous jury.”

The commission envisioned in the bill would have included three retired appellate or Supreme Court justices, a retired district attorney and a retired public defender. The five would review the case file looking at factors such as the strength of the state’s case, the nature of the offense, the quality of counsel, any indications of racial animus, length of deliberations and whether the lack of unanimity was the result of jurors voting to acquit.

In 2018, Louisiana voters approved a constitutional amendment prohibiting non-unanimous verdicts in trials for crimes committed after Jan. 1, 2019. The vote followed a Pulitzer Prize-winning series of stories in The Advocate analyzing the origins of the law and the racial disparities in verdicts.

In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that non-unanimous verdicts were unconstitutional, broadening the effect of the state constitutional amendment.

But in 2021, the Supreme Court made clear that its decision against non-unanimous verdicts applied only to future cases and cases in which the defendants’ appeals had not been exhausted.

Those convicted with non-unanimous verdicts in older Louisiana cases still might get relief from the state Supreme Court. That court heard arguments earlier this month on whether such verdicts must be thrown out retroactively. A ruling is pending.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Advocate.

