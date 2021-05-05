Bill to allow betting on NJ college sports teams advances

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Watching New Jersey's legal sports betting market set national records last year, state lawmakers wanted to expand it to allow wagering on New Jersey college teams in time for the football and basketball championships.

Both those events have come and gone, and the bill that would have allowed it languished in the state Legislature.

On Wednesday, a state Assembly panel advanced the bill, bringing New Jersey a step closer to amending the state Constitution to allow wagering on New Jersey teams or games played in New Jersey involving teams from other states.

It was approved in November by a Senate committee.

“A lot of money is being left on the table for college betting, a lot of money,” said Sen. Paul Sarlo, a northern New Jersey Democrat. “Sports betting has become pretty mainstream now. I'm confident we'll have this on the ballot in 2021.”