 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Bill to allow marijuana resentencing killed by GOP lawmakers

  • 0

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican-led panel of Virginia House members on Monday blocked a bill that would have allowed people incarcerated or on probation for marijuana-related crimes to ask a court for a modified sentence.

A bill sponsored by Democratic Sen. Scott Surovell was shot down by 12 Republicans in the House Appropriations Committee in a straight party-line vote, with 10 Democrats supporting it. There was little discussion on the bill, with the exception of Vice Chairman Republican Del. Terry Austin saying he would vote to kill it because its total costs and impact were unclear.

The bill would have allowed about 596 people now incarcerated for marijuana-related felonies to apply for resentencing by the court that sentenced them. Another 78 people who had their sentences on other crimes enhanced because of a previous marijuana conviction would have been allowed to apply to the Virginia Parole Board for resentencing.

The defeat of the bill comes almost a year after the legislature — then fully controlled by Democrats — voted to legalize adult possession of recreational marijuana and to establish a legal market so that retail sales could begin in 2024.

People are also reading…

Last week, a Republican-led subcommittee blocked a bill that would have allowed limited retail sales to begin later this year. On a 5-3 party-line vote, the subcommittee voted to continue to 2023 the measure that had cleared the Democrat-controlled Senate earlier this month, effectively defeating it.

Surovell told the committee that many of the people now serving prison terms for marijuana crimes would likely not have received those sentences today, with possession of small amounts now legal in Virginia as the state moves toward opening a retail market.

“A lot of people were counting on it,” he said of the bill.

After the vote, Surovell said he believes Republicans defeated the bill so they could use it as leverage to get something from Democrats when the larger bill on retail sales is debated again next year.

“The Republican caucus is kind of in a pretzel on this whole issue, on marijuana,” Surovell said.

“This (bill) has absolutely nothing to do with retail sales, so it's really disappointing to me that 600 people's lives are in the balance, 600 people's freedom is in the balance, and we are going to use that as a bargaining chip," he said.

Surovell said he plans to reintroduce the legislation next year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

BERLIN (AP) — Valery Gergiev has been fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic because of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for not rejecting the invasion of Ukraine, the German city's mayor said Tuesday.

Attorney hired to investigate ex-Nebraska senator's behavior

Attorney hired to investigate ex-Nebraska senator's behavior

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have hired an outside attorney to investigate the behavior of a former state senator who photographed an aide without her knowledge, and the findings will be released to the public by mid-April, a state senator said Tuesday.

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.

White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination

White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing intense pushback from all corners of Washington after calling for the Russian people to end the Ukraine war by assassinating President Vladimir Putin. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that it is “not the position of the United States government.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida man in porta-potty crushed to death by bulldozer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News