Bill to ban teaching 'divisive concepts' heads to key vote

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Legislation to ban a list of “divisive concepts” from being taught in K-12 classrooms and state worker training was headed to a key committee vote.

The Senate State Governmental Affairs Committee will take up the bill Tuesday afternoon. The committee's decision will decide if the measure has a chance of winning approval in the closing days of the 2022 legislative session.

The bill by Republican Rep. Ed Oliver of Dadeville would prohibit a list of “divisive concepts” from being taught in schools and in diversity training for state entities. The banned concepts would include that Alabama and United States are “inherently racist or sexist” and that anyone should be asked to accept “a sense of guilt, complicity, or a need to work harder” because of their race or gender.

The bill is part of a conservative effort to put guidelines on how race and gender are taught in classrooms and worker training sessions, but that Black lawmakers have called an endeavor to whitewash the nation’s history.

The Alabama House of Representatives approved the bill earlier this month on a 65-32 vote after an emotional night of debate.

Oliver said the goal of the legislation is to, "prevent kids from being taught to hate America and hate each other.”

African American representatives sharply criticized the measure. They said it would restrict the conversations that give a deeper understanding of race and history just because those conversations might make white people uncomfortable.

The bill bans the concepts from being discussed in K-12 schools and says they can be discussed in college classes in a larger course of academic instruction as long as students are not forced “to assent.” A number of college professors have spoken out against the bill, concerned it would have a chilling effect on classroom lessons and discussions.

The list of banned concepts is similar to a now-repealed executive order former President Donald Trump issued regarding training for federal employees. Similar language has since popped up in bills in more than a dozen states.

The bill lists the divisive concepts that could not be taught as:

— That one race, sex, or religion is inherently superior to another race, sex, or religion.

—That this state or the United States is inherently racist or sexist.

— That an individual, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.

— That an individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely on the basis of his or her race.

— That members of one race should attempt to treat others differently solely on the basis of race.

— That an individual’s moral character is determined solely on the basis of his or her race, sex, or religion.

— That an individual, solely by virtue of his or her race, sex, or religion, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, sex, or religion.

— That fault, blame, or bias should be assigned to a race, sex, or religion, or to members of a race, sex, or religion, solely on the basis of their race, sex, or religion.

— That any individual should be asked to accept, acknowledge, affirm, or assent to a sense of guilt, complicity, or a need to work harder solely on the basis of his or her race or sex.

