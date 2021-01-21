Bill to expand sports gambling introduced in Legislature

Senate Bill 5212 is co-sponsored by Republican state Sen. Curtis King of Yakima and Democratic floor leader Sen. Marko Liias of Lynnwood. It would apply only to existing card rooms and racetracks. It allows for online sports gambling, but only within the limits of the gaming venues.

Persson, a Hoquiam native whose company controls 19 of Washington’s 44 licensed card rooms, has estimated up to $50 million in state taxes can be generated annually off sports gambling.

For decades, tribal casinos have operated most of the legalized gambling in Washington. The state allows limited gambling outside tribal facilities in “card room” casinos, but only card games such as blackjack and some poker are allowed.

The pressure to legalize sports gambling has grown nationwide since the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 struck down a federal law that had banned it everywhere but Las Vegas and a handful of other jurisdictions.

Individual states can now determine their own course and Washington joined two dozen others last year in legalizing it in some form.

State lawmakers have long argued that Washington’s tribal casinos have a three-decade record of offering safe, responsible gambling.