Bill to limit DeWine’s health orders passes in Ohio Senate

Opponents of the bill called it unconstitutional and warned it would decentralize the state's response during an emergency and cost lives in the process.

“This bill is extremely dangerous. We are in a 100-year pandemic,” Democratic Sen. Cecil Thomas said Wednesday. “People are still dying as a result of this particular pandemic. This is not just a state of emergency for our storm or a flood or whatever the case may be. This is a state of emergency, because the virus is killing Ohioans.”

The senator's comments mirrored those made by DeWine during a briefing Tuesday, where he once again indicated his disdain for efforts made by fellow GOP lawmakers to pass such legislation.

“We’re not out of this yet," he said. “We cannot declare victory.”

DeWine, who vetoed a similar Senate bill in December, called the legislative action unconstitutional and “a grave mistake.”

He added, “I made it very clear to my friends in the Legislature that if this bill would be passed, I would have no choice as governor of the state but to veto."

