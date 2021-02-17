Bill to limit DeWine's health orders advances in Ohio Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican lawmakers on Wednesday advanced the latest legislative action aimed at limiting the emergency powers of Ohio's governor.

A Senate bill introduced last month by lawmakers would establish “checks and balances” on fellow GOP Gov. Mike DeWine's ability to issue and keep in place executive action during an emergency.

The bill would create a committee that would have to power to rescind executive actions taken by a governor or the state health department through a concurrent resolution, which requires a simple majority from the House and Senate. The latest draft of the bill was altered Wednesday during a Senate committee on oversight to reduce the number of lawmakers making the final say on orders in the committee from 10 to 6.

Proponents of the bill believe DeWine and the state health department have issued orders that have remained enacted for longer than necessary and, as a result, have unduly damaged small businesses and the state’s economy.

When questioned by Democratic Sen. Cecil Thomas if the middle of a deadly pandemic is the right time to put this committee together, Sen. Kristina Roegner argued it should have been much earlier.