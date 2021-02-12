Bill to make permanent absentee ballot changes advances

The livestream allows “ample opportunity for the public, candidates and others to observe that process to ensure the security of it as we do open and can those ballots,” McGrane said.

Election officials anticipated a huge surge in absentee ballots as Idaho voters feared going to polls because of the pandemic last November. Also, the number of actual polls decreased as poll workers, who tend to be older and more susceptible to serious illness if they contract the virus, opted not take part.

The November election arrived as coronavirus cases surged in the state. Little, a week before the election, ordered the state back into stage 3 restrictions to preserve hospital capacity as intertwined healthcare systems showed early signs of buckling.

Idaho officials encouraged absentee and early voting, and about 400,000 of Idaho’s 1 million registered voters used absentee ballots and another 100,000 voted early. In all, a record-breaking 880,000 ballots were cast.

The law allowing the opening and scanning of absentee ballots before Election Day “was extraordinarily helpful because it ensures that when we're handling those ballots, we're doing it methodically and intentionally rather than in the rush and under the pressure of doing it following the election,” McGrane said.

