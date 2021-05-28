Bill to OK cannabis lounges advances in Nevada Legislature

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Almost five years after Nevada legalized recreational marijuana sales, state lawmakers are close to approving pot lounges where people could consume it.

A bill that passed the state Assembly on Thursday and is pending in the Senate would legalize consumption of cannabis in places other than on private property.

Action on the proposed law comes ahead of a deadline: A 2019 moratorium preventing local governments from going ahead and licensing lounges expires June 30.

“If the state (doesn’t) take some action, I think we would potentially have a situation where different local governments are operating under different rules,” Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, told the Las Vegas Sun.

The state would not be able to regulate lounges or collect licensing and application fees.

This is the third legislative session that Democratic lawmakers have tried to legalize consumption lounges.