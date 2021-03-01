Bill to prevent Connecticut commuters from double-tax passes

“This is an opportunity, and in fact, I think we have an obligation to stand up to bullies, whether they be in New York or in Massachusetts,” Haskell said.

Under the bill, the state of Connecticut would provide those workers with a credit for income taxes owed to Connecticut during just the 2020 tax year, even though they worked remotely from home during the pandemic.

The underlying issue is ultimately expected to be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. Connecticut and other states have filed briefs in the case, which stems from New Hampshire filling suit against Massachusetts for collecting income taxes on residents who were working from home during the pandemic.

Sen. Craig Miner, R-Litchfield, said Connecticut should do more, claiming “the biggest bully is in New York and he should be taken on," without referencing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo by name. Last May, the Democrat said his state was “not in a position to provide any subsidies” given its budget deficit when he confirmed that out-of-state health care workers who came to New York to help with COVID-19 patients would be taxed.