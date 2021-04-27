Bill to prohibit work discrimination based on vaccine status

Under the bill, employers would not be allowed to require employees to receive vaccines that are being distributed under Emergency Use Authorization, under which the Food and Drug Administration has authorized COVID-19 vaccines to be administered.

Whitney Bania, a spokesperson for Benefis Health System, declined to comment on the bill's passage.

Health care organizations were concerned about language in the bill that says employers can’t discriminate against a person in a term, condition or privilege of employment based on the person’s vaccination status.

The Montana Hospital Association and other health care organizations interpreted that to mean they couldn’t take precautions such as requiring an unvaccinated employee to wear a mask, and would thus have to treat every employee as if they were not vaccinated. That would lead to visitation restrictions, the groups said.

Republican Rep. Llew Jones of Conrad said he, too, was concerned about the bill until he spoke with Rep. Carlson, Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras and the chief executive officer of the Northern Rockies Medical Center in Cut Bank and received assurances the bill would not cause visitation limits at hospitals and nursing homes.