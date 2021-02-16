Bill to purge Arizona permanent early-voting list fails

Democrats warn that the push to purge the permanent early voting list would make it harder for people to vote, particularly if they're accustomed to automatically getting a ballot in the mail. The burden would fall especially hard on people of color and those with low incomes, they say.

Ugenti-Rita has said her bill would affect only those who have skipped multiple elections, and would not cancel their voter registration; they could still vote in person.

Boyer did not explain his vote against the bill and could not immediately be reached for comment. Boyer last week joined the Democrats to block a resolution that could have led to the arrest of the five members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. Some Republican senators are angry that the board, which the GOP controls 4-1, has not turned over ballots and voting machines used in the 2020 election.

After her bill failed, Ugenti-Rita immediately moved to put the breaks on a Boyer-sponsored measure to expand Arizona's school voucher program, which cleared the Senate in a party-line vote Monday. Her motion was approved with support from a mix of Republicans and Democrats.

